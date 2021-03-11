Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Clinics witness heavy footfall

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Clinics witness heavy footfall

Patients at an Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema in Ludhiana. Photo: inderjeet verma

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 17

Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the occasion of Independence Day are witnessing heavy rush of patients. People are enthusiastic to visit the clinics located near their houses.

These clinics open at 8 am and close at 2 pm. There is a regular flow of patients during these hours.

Dr Akashdeep Singh, medical officer at a clinic near Chand Cinema, said around 60 patients visited the clinic yesterday. As many as 30 registrations were done till 9 am today.

“Several patients visit the clinics to get their glucose level tested. All tests are done free of cost. If any patient needs further diagnostic, he/she is referred to the Civil Hospital,” said Dr Akashdeep.

Manjit Kaur, a patient who visited the clinic from Nanak Nagar, said: “Since the doctor comes early at the clinic, it is convenient for me to visit here. Otherwise, I go to the Civil Hospital. In case I have less time, then I visit a private clinic”.

Ravinder, a pharmacist at the clinic, said they had stock of all basic medicines and every patient was getting medicines for free. A third party was involved in getting the tests done. A person from the laboratory would come and collect the samples.

Another clinic at Sufiana Chowk, Kidwai Nagar, also witnessed a huge rush of patients during the day.

Dr Ankit Walia, medical officer at the clinic, said people from the nearby areas were coming here, who otherwise used to go to the Civil Hospital.

Nathu Ram, a patient from Islam Gunj, who came to the Kidwai Nagar clinic, said usually he used to visit the Civil Hospital. This clinic was proving to be a boon for him.

“There is not too much rush here as compared to the Civil Hospital. The premises are also neat and clean,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Clinics have a medical officer, a pharmacist, a clinic assistant, a Class IV employee and a security guard.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 436 patients visited these clinics on August 16, while 624 patients visited the OPD of nine clinics on August 15. Patient load on the district hospital would also decrease with the launch of these clinics.

About the clinics

Aam Aadmi Clinics have a medical officer, a pharmacist, a clinic assistant, a Class IV employee and a security guard.

