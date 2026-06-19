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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: AAP councillor, BJP leader clash over occupation of shop; both suffer injuries

Ludhiana: AAP councillor, BJP leader clash over occupation of shop; both suffer injuries

Ludhiana AAP councillor Nikku Bharti, BJP leader Vicky Sahota level allegations against each other

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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The police have taken possession of the CCTV footage and are using it to identify the suspects.
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An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were injured on Thursday after the two — along with their associates — allegedly clashed over the occupation of a shop here. Some of their supporters sustained injuries as well.

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BJP leader Vicky Sahota, who contested the election unsuccessfully from Ward 30, alleged he received information that AAP councillor Nikku Bharti had illegally occupied shop number 252 and a liquor shop under the Dholewal Bridge near Cheema Chowk.

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Sahota claimed Bharti, along with approximately 40 of his associates, attacked him with rods and sharp-edged weapons. He sustained an injury to his nose and dislocated a shoulder.

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Bharti, who was also injured and was being bandaged at a hospital, rejected the allegations, and claimed the dispute was about a government shop.

Shop owned by MC: Bharti

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He claimed the shop in question was municipal property and no one had ownership rights.

Bharti alleged Sahota was demanding Rs 1 lakh from him to hush up the matter. When he refused to pay, an argument ensued, which then escalated into a violent confrontation. Bharti sustained serious injuries to his ear and neck.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining statements from both parties, along with witness statements.

They are also combing through footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to determine who initiated the confrontation.

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