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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Aatmik, Reet bag U-18 chess titles

Ludhiana: Aatmik, Reet bag U-18 chess titles

Around 80 players participated across seven age categories in the tournament

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Participants during the tournament in Ludhiana on Sunday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Aatmik Tyagi and Reet Garcha bagged the under-18 titles for boys and girls, respectively, in the 3rd VCA Open Rapid Chess Tournament on Sunday.

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Around 80 players participated across seven age categories in the tournament organised by Vasudha Chess Academy at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

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The participants displayed excellent sporting spirit and put up commendable performances. The top five players in each category were awarded trophies.

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Vasudha Sharma, director of the academy, expressed gratitude to the school principal and management for their support. She thanked the players and their parents.

Among boys, Rishit Sehgal (U-15), Darsh Garg (U-13), Divyam Chawla (U-11), Aryaman Singla (U-9), Nivaan Bansal (U-7) and Shivam Luthra (U-5) finished on top across various age groups.

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Among girls, Hargundeep Kaur (U-15), Kushpreet Kaur (U-13), Asees Kaur (U-11), Trimaan Kaur Gill (U-9) and Stuti Madaan (U-5) emerged victorious.

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