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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Abandoned structures near railway station razed

Ludhiana: Abandoned structures near railway station razed

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:16 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A major drive against drug addicts and anti-social elements was carried out in Khanna, in which abandoned ruins and structures near the railway station were targeted. Complaints were being received regarding these places being frequented by drug addicts and anti-social elements.

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During a joint operation by the police and civil administration under the leadership of Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia, these dilapidated structures were cleared and several such locations, which had become a cause of concern for residents, were demolished.

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After the operation, led by DSP Vinod Kumar, a wave of relief and happiness was visible among the people of the nearby areas. Many residents said that these long-abandoned buildings and ruins had for years served as dens for drug addicts.

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Police officers have made it clear that the “war against drugs” was not just a campaign, but a large-scale public movement aimed at making society drug-free. Under this drive, more such locations in the town and surrounding villages, where addicts are likely to gather, are being identified.

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