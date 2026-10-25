Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) players have been appointed as captains of both the boys’ and girls’ state teams that will contest in the 41st Youth National Basketball Championship.

The tournament is scheduled from October 27 to November 3 in Pune, Maharashtra.

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Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said Harjit Singh and Pawan Preet Kaur will lead the boys and girls teams, respectively.

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Additionally, the boys’ team features six players from the academy—Akshit Rana, Jobandeep Singh, Amrinder Mohan Singh, Manjot Singh, Ethan Massey and Namanpreet Singh.

The girls’ team also has a strong Ludhiana presence, with Sifa, Shivani, Sukhman Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur and Avineet Kaur earning places in the contingent.