Ludhiana: Accused who killed 9-year-old by slitting throat has prior rape conviction

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday claimed to have made significant progress in the investigation into the gruesome murder of nine-year-old Aman, whose throat was slit. Police said the accused has been identified and has a criminal history, including a previous conviction in a rape case.

According to police sources, the accused was captured on CCTV cameras near the area where Aman was playing. The footage showed the suspect leading the child away. Based on this visual evidence, the police were able to establish the identity of the accused.

The investigation has revealed that the accused was previously booked in 2020 at the Jodhewal police station for the rape of a seven-year-old girl. He had been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in that case.

While being taken to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination, the accused managed to escape from police custody recently and has been at large since.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family staged a protest outside the Salem Tabri police station, alleging misbehaviour by a policeman and accusing the police of failing to arrest the accused despite his identification.

However, ACP Kikkar Singh denied the allegations of misbehaviour. He said police parties are conducting raids at various locations to nab the suspect.