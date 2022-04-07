Ludhiana: ACP faints during meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Industrial Area B, Parvesh Chopra fainted during a police meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting was being addressed by the Joint Commissioner of Police.

The ACP was immediately taken to Appolo Hospital where his condition is stated to be normal now. Police officials said the JCP was taking meeting of all police officers and the ACP suddenly collapsed. He is reportedly already having some medical issues due to which his health deteriorated.