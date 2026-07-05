Ludhiana activist files complaints over missing, abducted kids, seeks high-level probe

After information shared by the Right to Information (RTI) Cell of the police revealed 506 children had gone missing and 62 were kidnapped in the city since 2020, an activist has filed complaints with multiple authorities and sought a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Advertisement

As per the RTI reply, 294 missing and 58 abducted children have already been rescued by the police. A total of 212 missing and four kidnapped children are yet to be traced.

Advertisement

RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal filed complaints with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi; Punjab State Human Rights Commission; Director General of Police, Punjab; and Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

In the complaints, Sabharwal alleged an advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was not being implemented by the police.

Sabharwal said the MHA’s advisory states that each police station should have at least one officer who is trained and designated as a Juvenile Welfare Officer.