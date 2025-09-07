DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana administration, Army, villagers join forces to fortify Dhussi bandh at Sasrali Colony

Ludhiana administration, Army, villagers join forces to fortify Dhussi bandh at Sasrali Colony

Round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response teams are stationed at critical points to ensure preparedness for any eventuality
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Efforts underway to strengthen the bandh at Sasrali Colony.
In an effort to prevent flooding and protect lives and property, the District Administration of Ludhiana — in collaboration with the Indian Army, multiple government departments and hundreds of local residents — is working tirelessly to strengthen the Dhussi bandh at Sasrali Colony and at Garhi Fazil village near Mattewara.

The site witnessed coordinated action as eight chain-link retaining walls were successfully dropped into the Sutlej river to reinforce the embankment on Sunday.

A 70-meter-long protective stretch has already been constructed, with buckets tied together using ropes to prevent them from being swept away by the swift current.

Despite the high speed of the river water causing erosion along the banks, officials have assured that the situation is under control. “Water has not entered the village, and the level has not increased. There is nothing to panic about. We request everyone to stay calm and avoid visiting the site unless actively involved in relief work,” said Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain.

The administration also issued a strict advisory prohibiting spectators from entering the flood defense zone, emphasising that unnecessary footfall could hinder ongoing operations.

The collaborative effort has drawn praise from senior officials and residents alike. The DC has been actively monitoring the progress, with personally assisting in placing sandbags and inspecting the embankment.

Local villagers, many of whom have been working day and night, expressed their resolve to protect their homes. “This bandh is our lifeline. We’re doing everything we can to keep it strong,” said one resident.

With the water level stable and reinforcements underway, the administration remains vigilant. Round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response teams are stationed at critical points to ensure preparedness for any eventuality.

Hemraj Raji, chairman of the Market Committee Sahnewal announced an additional Rs 5 lakh contribution to support ongoing flood relief operations in Sasrali Colony. To ensure uninterrupted operations, Raji has arranged for diesel tankers to refuel vehicles directly at the site, eliminating the need to travel to distant fuel stations. This logistical support, he said, will save time and accelerate relief efforts.

