Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana, May 24

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said today that the district administration had set up a 24x7 flood control room (0161-2433100) in the administrative complex.

Chairing a high-level meeting of all departments to review arrangements for flood control at Bachat Bhawan here today, the Deputy Commissioner said the duty roster of staff had also been prepared in the control room to ensure it operates round the clock.

She said to effectively monitor the staff, senior officials of the administration had also been appointed to check the control room on a rotational basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also underscored the need to put in place a viable mechanism for completing all flood-control arrangements. She said the officials must keep vigil to avoid any sort of untoward incident due to rain.

She also directed the officials to strengthen flood-prone sensitive places to minimise damages in the possibility of excess water being released from the water reservoir.

She also asked Sub-Divisional magistrates (SDMs) to establish local level flood control rooms in their respective subdivisions for constant monitoring of the situation. The DC instructed officials to constantly coordinate with each other via WhatsApp groups to closely monitor the situation during monsoon. She directed them to keep their mobile phones switched on round the clock.

The DC said the administration had already made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation in the wake of the rainy season. The contingent plan had been prepared by every department and they were fully equipped to tackle any sort of situation.

Surabhi Malik said the evacuation plan, in case of flood, had already been finalised and sensitive places had been identified along with safe places where residents of flood-prone areas would be shifted, if required.

She also reviewed the arrangements made by Food and Supply, Irrigation, Power, Drainage, Municipal Corporation and Police departments for tackling the situation, in case of floods.

She asked the Drainage Department to immediately start the work of cleaning of all drains in the district. She also told the officials to install a wireless public address system in vehicles to alert people about floods.

