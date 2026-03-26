Ludhiana administration recognises 11 rural women

The district administration has recognised 11 qualified women from Manakwal village here and installed nameplates mentioning their names and qualifications outside their houses under the ‘Meri Yogyta Meri Pehchan’ initiative, said officials.

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The initiative has been taken by the district administration to provide an identity to exceptional and highly qualified women in the region.

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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, Assistant Commissioner Pragati Verma and District Programme Officer Gurmeet Singh visited the village.

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In his address to the villagers, Jain said girls and women have faced discrimination for years and often have to struggle much harder than their male counterparts to pursue higher education.

He added when women get degrees despite the challenges, it becomes our duty to give them respect and recognition.

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“Any daughter or sister who wishes to have a nameplate mentioning her name and qualifications outside her house can approach the district administration. We will get a beautiful nameplate prepared and installed at her residence for free. It will motivate her to pursue further studies and inspire other girls in the area,” he said.

The DC added that seeing these nameplates will encourage more girls to aim for higher qualifications. He appealed to the residents to extend support to the initiative. “It will help our daughters achieve greater success in life,” he said.

Highlighting the state government’s efforts, Jain said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has taken concrete steps to empower women by giving them prominent positions in administration and governance. Several women officials have been appointed as DCs, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), among other senior posts.

“The women officials are performing their duties with great dedication, sensitivity and efficiency, which is benefiting the society immensely,” Jain added. He urged women to pursue higher education and get higher positions so they can contribute meaningfully to society.

Manpreet Singh Manu, sarpanch, expressed gratitude to the DC and the administration for honouring the educated daughters of the village.