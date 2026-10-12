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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana administration seeks postponement of SARAS Mela, change in venue

Ludhiana administration seeks postponement of SARAS Mela, change in venue

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The Ajeevika SARAS Mela at the PAU grounds. File photo
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Taking note of the concerns raised by sports enthusiasts and players over the use of playgrounds at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the upcoming Ajieevika SARAS Mela, scheduled from October 27 to November 5, the district administration has sought its postponement and shifting of the venue for the much-awaited event.

In a communication to the Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats Department, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development)-cum-Mela Officer said PAU’s mid-semester examinations and annual youth festival, scheduled from October 30 to November 6, could disrupt academic activities.

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The administration has sought more time to identify a suitable alternative venue with adequate parking, security, sanitation, electricity and other essential facilities. The proposed postponement and the change of venue are subject to approval by the competent authorities.

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The decision follows a report published in The Tribune on October 9 highlighting apprehensions among members of the sporting fraternity in particular, and students, and teachers in general over the use of the university’s playing fields for a major public event. Sports enthusiasts and players had expressed concern that hosting the fair on the grounds could disrupt sporting activities and deprive players of access to valuable playing space.

It was also noted that the earlier functions held at the university campus — the Diljit Dosanjh show last year and the Jashan-e-Inquilab function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh this year — had left the playfields in a bad shape, forcing the players to reschedule their training sessions for several days.

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Representations were made to the district and university authorities to shift the SARAS Mela to an alternative venue.

The development has brought relief to members of sporting fraternity and others, who had expressed apprehensions that holding a large public event on the playfields could damage the infrastructure, besides disrupting the academic activities.

The development also underscores the importance of public feedback and responsible administration in resolving issues involving sports infrastructure.

“For PAU’s students and sporting community, the proposal to relocate the SARAS Mela is a welcome development that reinforces the need to preserve valuable sports infrastructure,” remarked a student.

“While cultural fairs and public events provide opportunities to promote rural crafts, traditional products and local entrepreneurship, such events should be organised in a manner that does not compromise the interests of students and sportspersons,” said BS Walia, president, PAU Employees’ Union.

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