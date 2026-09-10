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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana administration ups efforts to ensure 10-lakh statewide participants in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Ludhiana administration ups efforts to ensure 10-lakh statewide participants in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Punjab Government aims to turn the event into a mass sporting movement

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Players in action during block-level games organised as part of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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The district administration on Wednesday called upon educational institutions, sports bodies and government departments to mobilise the maximum number of participants for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, working towards a target of ensuring 10 lakh participants for the fourth edition of the games.

The move comes as the state government aims to turn the event into a mass sporting movement.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, along with MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Pappi Parashar, Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, held a meeting with representatives of schools, colleges, universities, sports associations and government departments to finalise the strategy for boosting registrations across the district.

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The administration urged the institutions to encourage participation across all age groups, from under-14 years to above 70 categories.

The officials stressed that the success of the games would ultimately be measured by the number of people brought into the sporting arena, and not merely the medals.

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The fourth edition of the games features competitions in 38 disciplines across nine age groups, along with tennis ball cricket as a demonstration sport. Competitions will be held at block, district and state levels for boys and girls. Para games will be conducted at the state level. Winners will receive a total prize pool of Rs 12 crore, along with gradation certificates.

The block-level competitions in seven disciplines—athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi (national style), kabaddi (circle style), football, volleyball (smashing) and volleyball (shooting)—are already under way and will continue till September 15.

The district-level competitions will be held from September 20 to September 30. Along with winners from the block competitions, participants in 21 direct-entry disciplines will also compete at the district level. These include hockey, badminton, basketball, lawn tennis, wrestling, swimming, boxing, powerlifting, judo, handball, softball, gatka, kickboxing, netball, table tennis, weightlifting, chess, shooting, fencing, roller skating and archery.

DC registers for badminton

To encourage residents to join the games, the DC said he had also registered for badminton.

Jain urged residents to register online and participate in the discipline of their choice through the official sports portal: sports.punjab.gov.in.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated season four of the games at Bathinda on September 5. The games will conclude with a grand ceremony at Patiala on November 29.

CM Mann said earlier editions had seen participation of up to five lakh athletes, and the government had now set a target of 10 lakh participants.

The Departments of School Education, Rural Development and Panchayats and Youth Services were asked to facilitate registration of players, clubs and teams. Employees of these departments were encouraged to participate and act as ambassadors of the sporting initiative.

District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal said interested participants could register through the designated portal by scanning the QR code displayed on publicity material. He urged eligible players to complete their registrations at the earliest.

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