Ludhiana Admn fixes time slots for bursting firecrackers

Ludhiana, November 7
Keeping in view the Supreme Court directions, the administration has issued directions regarding the use of firecrackers on Diwali, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Gurpurb.
DC-Cum-District Magistrate Surabhi Malik said on Diwali, the timings for bursting firecrackers will be between 8 pm and 10 pm while on Christmas and New Year’s eve, the crackers could be used at midnight (from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am). Use of bursting firecrackers will be permitted on Gurpurb for one hour in the morning, i.e. 4 am to 5 am, and one hour in the evening, i.e. 9 pm to 10 pm. The order states about prohibition on using crackers in silence zones, including 100-m radius of hospitals, institutions, courts and religious places.
