Ludhiana admn holds drive against illegal sale of MTP kits in dist

Under the Mission Jeevni, a maternal health initiative of the district administration, Ludhiana, under Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, a special inspection drive was conducted on Wednesday to curb the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits in the district.

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During the drive, District Controlling Officer (Ludhiana-III), Navdeep Sandhu, inspected six medical establishments to verify compliance with provisions governing the sale of the MTP kits.

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During the inspection, Chaudhary Medicos, New Shakti Nagar, here, was found to have sold an MTP kit to a decoy customer deputed by the inspecting officer without a valid doctor’s prescription and without issuing a sale invoice. The violation was duly recorded in the inspection report. Further scrutiny revealed that the firm failed to produce any purchase record of the MTP kits, despite holding wholesale drug licences. Appropriate action is being initiated against the firm under relevant provisions of the law. Other medical stores that were inspected during the drive include Malik Medical Store and Kaushal Medicos in Mayapuri, Harpal Medical Store, Raju Medical Hall and Ladla Medicos in New Shakti Nagar.

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The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the administration was committed to ensuring strict enforcement of the law relating to the sale of the MTP kits and other regulated medicines. He also warned that any violation of the prescribed norms, including sale without a valid prescription or maintenance of statutory records, would invite stringent legal action. Such inspection drives would be continued across the district to safeguard public health and prevent misuse of regulated medicines.