DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana admn holds drive against illegal sale of MTP kits in dist

Ludhiana admn holds drive against illegal sale of MTP kits in dist

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Records being checked at a chemist shop during a drive against the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy kits.
Advertisement

Under the Mission Jeevni, a maternal health initiative of the district administration, Ludhiana, under Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, a special inspection drive was conducted on Wednesday to curb the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits in the district.

Advertisement

During the drive, District Controlling Officer (Ludhiana-III), Navdeep Sandhu, inspected six medical establishments to verify compliance with provisions governing the sale of the MTP kits.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Chaudhary Medicos, New Shakti Nagar, here, was found to have sold an MTP kit to a decoy customer deputed by the inspecting officer without a valid doctor’s prescription and without issuing a sale invoice. The violation was duly recorded in the inspection report. Further scrutiny revealed that the firm failed to produce any purchase record of the MTP kits, despite holding wholesale drug licences. Appropriate action is being initiated against the firm under relevant provisions of the law. Other medical stores that were inspected during the drive include Malik Medical Store and Kaushal Medicos in Mayapuri, Harpal Medical Store, Raju Medical Hall and Ladla Medicos in New Shakti Nagar.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the administration was committed to ensuring strict enforcement of the law relating to the sale of the MTP kits and other regulated medicines. He also warned that any violation of the prescribed norms, including sale without a valid prescription or maintenance of statutory records, would invite stringent legal action. Such inspection drives would be continued across the district to safeguard public health and prevent misuse of regulated medicines.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts