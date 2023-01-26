Ludhiana Admn observes Voters' Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The district administration on Wednesday celebrated the 13th National Voters’ Day at Government College for Girls. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik was the chief guest of the function.

An ECI song “Main Bharat Hoon- Hum Bharat Ke Matdata Hain” produced by ECI in collaboration with Subhash Ghai foundation was also screened.

Officials honoured

On the occasion, several officials were honoured for their work regarding efficient work done in maximum registration of voters in age group 18-19. SDM Samrala Kuldeep Singh Bawa was honoured with a certificate of appreciation for being the best electoral registration officer in Ludhiana, Jasveer Singh, teacher from Jagraon was adjudged the best booth level officer in Ludhiana.

Associate Professor Dr Khushdeep Kaur was also honoured with best nodal officer award. Punjabi teacher Karamjit Singh Grewal was also honoured for his motivational song ‘ Vote Di Takat Nu Pehchano’. Hari om Jindal was also presented with the award as district SVEEP icon. Mohan Mahant was honoured with transgenders’ voters SVEEP icon, Deepti Saluja and Niranjan Kumar were awarded with PWD voters’ coordinators. EPIC cards were also handed over to first-time voters during the event.

Visually impaired participate in rally

To observe the National Voters’ Day, an awareness was organised by the district administration officials from Spring Dale School to Sherpur Chowk, Ludhiana. The visually impaired students and persons also participated in the rally. The rally was headed by SVEEP nodal officer ADC Amit Sareen, a nodal officer Ludhiana Virender Pathak, Deputy DEO Jaswinder Singh and assistant nodal officer Jagdish Kumar.