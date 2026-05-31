Ludhiana admn to conduct mock drills, form quick response teams for flood preparedness

The district administration will form quick response teams (QRTs) in every sub-division to monitor flood protection works, said officials.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain said the QRTs should comprise officials from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and drainage, public works, water supply, transport, health, food and civil supplies, animal husbandry and agriculture departments. The teams will also have officials from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), among other agencies.

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Along with formation of the QRTs, the DC on Saturday ordered officials concerned to conduct mock drills, ensure functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), oversee de-silting of the Buddha Nullah, and inspect sewerage systems and drains along national highways in the city and rural belts.

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He directed the departments concerned to submit compliance certificates before monsoon onset.

Presiding over a flood preparedness meeting, Jain stressed the need for close coordination among all departments involved to ensure swift action during emergencies. He said there should be no delays in mobilising QRTs, whenever required, and directed control rooms to remain functional while teams regularly assess the ground situation.

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Jain directed officials to inspect all critical points along the Sutlej, including stretches of the Buddha Nullah in urban and rural areas, at the earliest. He warned there should be no lapses in preparedness efforts and all officers must submit compliance reports. He added negligence would invite action and be reported to higher authorities.

Municipal Corporation (MC), Rural Development and Panchayats Department and the NHAI were instructed to inspect vehicle underpasses and road under-bridges to ensure water pumping motors remained operational so accumulated rainwater could be drained promptly to prevent flooding.

The Health Department was asked to ensure adequate stock of medicines related to water-borne and vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon. The Water Supply Department was directed to make arrangements for potable water supply in case flood situations arise.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been tasked with ensuring adequate stock of fodder and veterinary medicines.