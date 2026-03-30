Ludhiana: Advani in limelight as top cueists seal quarterfinal spots

Top cueists put up a brilliant display as the quarterfinals lineup was sealed on Sunday for the 9-ball Manisha Constructions National Pool Championship.

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The round of last 16 was full of action, presenting a mix of dominant victories and thrilling finishes. As the competition moved closer to the finish line, nation’s leading players displayed exceptional skill, temperament and tactical awareness.

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Pankaj Advani, the nation’s most decorated cueist, from Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) led the charge with a commanding performance against reigning 10-ball champion Shivam Arora (Maharashtra). In the much-anticipated clash, Advani exhibited supreme control and precision to register an emphatic 8-2 win. His clinical approach and ability to dictate play from the outset ensured there was little opportunity for his opponent to shine, reaffirming Advani’s status as a strong contender for the title.

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Nitin Sharma (Chandigarh) was equally impressive as he put up one of the most dominant performances of the round. He outclassed Abhijeet Ranade (Maharashtra) 8-1 in a swift contest that lasted less than 35 minutes. The victory was particularly noteworthy due to Ranade’s spirited comeback win in the previous round. Sharma showcased aggressive shot-making combined with remarkable composure.

Continuing his consistent run, Kushal Chandrashekhar (Karnataka) secured a solid 8-4 win over Gagandeep Makkar (Chandigarh). Displaying control and patience, Chandrashekhar maintained momentum at key stages to comfortably seal his quarterfinal berth.

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Among the tightly contested matches, Sumit Talwar (Chandigarh) edged past Faisal Khan from Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) 8-7 in a clash that went down to the final frame.

Kamal Chawla (RSPB) also had to dig deep to overcome Shahbaz Adil Khan (PSPB) 8-6 in a match that tested both the players’ nerves and consistency.

A highlight of the round was the encounter of namesakes. Shoaib Khan (Delhi) defeated Shoaib Khan (RSPB) 8-6 in a closely contested match.

Among others who advanced, Piyush Khushwaha (MP) defeated Rovin D’Souza (RSPB) 8-2 and S Shrikrishna logged a clinical 8-1 win over Anuj Uppal (Delhi).

With the field now narrowed to the final eight, the championship enters a decisive phase where margins are expected to be even thinner.