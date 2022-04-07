Ludhiana: After plaints on CM's helpline, 2 cops booked for corruption

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Two policemen were today booked by the Vigilance Bureau on the charges of corruption in two separate cases.

Cases were registered after the city residents sent complaints on the anti-corruption helpline number launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The first complaint on the helpline number 9501200200 was filed by Rahul Sahni of New Deep Nagar against passport inquiry officer of the Saanjh Kendra Police Division 8 Dilbagh Singh. Dilbagh had demanded Rs 20,000 bribe and after negotiation he took Rs 13,000.

Another corruption case was registered against ASI Kamaljit Singh of the Jamalpur police station on the complaint of Kuldeep Verma of Sai Enclave. The ASI had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe to conduct an inquiry in favour of the complainant’s father in some pending case. The ASI had taken Rs 5,000.

Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against both the policemen. They have not been arrested yet. The probe is on.