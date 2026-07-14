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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agri varsity bags coveted leadership award

Ludhiana agri varsity bags coveted leadership award

Punjab Agricultural University VC accepts award during ceremony in New Delhi

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal gets the award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in New Delhi.
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Punjab Agricultural University bagged the “Academic Leadership Award” at the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave, recognising its commanding role in agri-education, research and extension.

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The conclave was organised in New Delhi.

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Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, presented the award to Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU. The gathering included policymakers, scientists and administrators from across the country. Instituted in 2008, the Agriculture Leadership Awards have grown into one of the most respected national platforms celebrating individuals and institutions that have shaped agriculture and transformed rural livelihood in the country.

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Calling the award a reflection on PAU’s approach to blending science, innovation and social relevance, Gosal said that the honour captured the university’s evolving academic and extension model — one that kept pace with the changing needs of agriculture and society. He pointed to the PAU’s journey from playing a defining role in the Green Revolution to leading efforts in climate-resilient farming and a big shift towards digital agriculture, skill development and agri-business. He described it as proof of the institution’s ability to meet new challenges with scientific insight. He credited the achievement to the collective effort of faculty, students, staff and the farming community PAU has served for decades.

This latest honour comes on the back of a remarkable run of recognitions for the university.

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