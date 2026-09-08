Ludhiana agri varsity cyclists pedal their way to 3 medals at state tournament

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) cyclists made a strong mark at the State MTB Cycling Championship on Sunday, clinching three medals—one of each colour—in various categories. The championship was held in Patiala.

Asmeet Kaur from the College of Agriculture was the star performer for the PAU, clinching the gold medal in the women’s elite 16-km MTB race. Aakriti from the College of Horticulture and Forestry finished runner-up to claim the silver medal in the same event.

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In the men’s category, Aryan Sheoran from the College of Agriculture bagged the bronze medal in the 20-km MTB race.

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Vice Chancellor Rishi Pal Singh congratulated the medal winners and lauded their dedication and sporting spirit. He said the achievement will inspire more students to take up cycling and other sporting disciplines.

Director Students’ Welfare Kamaljeet Singh Suri appreciated the cyclists’ commitment and determination. He acknowledged the contribution of Paramvir Singh Grewal for his guidance, coaching and sustained efforts in nurturing cycling talent at the university.