Ludhiana agri varsity develops biodegradable material from paddy straw

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed a biodegradable material using paddy straw, which can be used for making daily use items, including utensils, said officials.

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They said the university has also signed an agreement for commercialising the material as it provides a practical solution to the twin challenges of plastic pollution and crop residue burning.

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The bio-polymer, created by blending polylactic acid and paddy straw powder, is designed to decompose within four to five months. Officials said it offers a sustainable alternative to conventional single-use plastics.

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To promote and commercialise the technology, the PAU has signed a memorandum of agreement with BANC Bio-polymers Private Limited.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Anmol Bhatia from BANC Bio-polymers signed the pact.

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Preetinder Kaur, principal scientist, PAU, said the material is suited for manufacturing everyday items, such as food trays, plates, bowls, punnets and nursery pots. It uses standard moulding techniques.

Sukhmeet Singh and Manpreet Singh from the Department of Renewable Energy were also a part of the team that developed the material.

According to Khushdeep Dharni, associate director, Technology Marketing and IPR Cell, PAU, the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to sharing laboratory innovations with industry stakeholders.

Officials said the technology is expected to support farmers, encourage rural entrepreneurship and open opportunities for startups focussed on sustainable materials, by converting paddy straw into valuable products.