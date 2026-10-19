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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agri varsity experts recommend organic farming practices as pea sowing kicks off

Ludhiana agri varsity experts recommend organic farming practices as pea sowing kicks off

Pea is known for its nutritional value and soil-enriching properties

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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In Punjab, pea is increasingly being promoted under conventional as well as organic farming systems to meet the rising demand for healthy food and environmentally friendly production practices.
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As farmers gear up for sowing pea in the ongoing rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts highlight the crop’s growing importance in sustainable agriculture.

Known for its nutritional value and soil-enriching properties, pea is increasingly being promoted under conventional as well as organic farming systems to meet the rising demand for healthy food and environmentally friendly production practices.

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Experts from the PAU’s School of Organic and Natural Farming and the Department of Vegetable Science stress the crop’s significance as a rich source of protein, vitamins and minerals, and as a valuable contributor to soil fertility and environmental sustainability.

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According to Manisha Thakur from the School of Organic Farming, pea is an ideal winter vegetable crop because of its ability to thrive under cool conditions and comparatively low requirement for nitrogen fertilisers. She says peas improve soil health through a symbiotic relationship with nitrogen-fixing bacteria found in root nodules, which convert atmospheric nitrogen into forms readily available to plants.

“Pea cultivation is beneficial from a nutritional as well as an ecological perspective. It enriches the soil naturally while providing a highly nutritious food source,” she adds.

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Experts recommend varieties such as Punjab 89 and ‘mithi phali’ for profitable cultivation. Punjab 89 is known for its vigorous growth, attractive dark-green pods and high yield potential of about 60 quintals per acre. ‘Mithi phali’, an edible-podded variety, offers the advantage of consuming the entire pod without shelling. It yields almost double the edible produce when compared to traditional pea varieties.

Highlighting the growing interest in chemical-free agriculture, SS Walia, also from the School of Organic Farming, emphasised the importance of organic production practices.

“Organic pea cultivation relies on farmyard manure, biological seed treatment, mulching and eco-friendly disease-management strategies. These practices reduce dependence on synthetic chemicals and help maintain long-term soil productivity,” he says.

The experts also advise farmers to inoculate seeds with rhizobium leguminosarum, a soil bacterium, in areas where peas are being grown for the first time. It enhances nodulation, plant growth, pod quality and overall yield. Proper spacing, timely irrigation and effective weed management are essential for successful crop production, the experts say, adding that in organic systems, paddy straw mulch can serve as an effective measure for weed suppression and moisture conservation.

Watch out for

The scientists also warn farmers about common insect pests, such as aphids, thrips, leaf miners and stem flies, and diseases, including powdery mildew, rust, root rot and white rot. They stress the importance of timely sowing, field sanitation, crop rotation and biological treatments to minimise losses.

With increasing consumer preference for healthy and sustainably produced food, experts believe pea cultivation offers farmers an attractive opportunity to improve incomes while promoting environmental conservation.

As awareness of organic and sustainable farming continues to grow, peas are expected to play an increasingly important role in the state’s agricultural landscape.

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