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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agri varsity scholar presents research study at Oxford

Ludhiana agri varsity scholar presents research study at Oxford

Research and Mentoring Workshop in Honour of Uma Lele at University of Oxford

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Aastha Sood presents her study on India’s food manufacturing sector.
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A doctorate scholar from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) presented in a research and mentoring workshop at Brasenose College, University of Oxford, UK.

Astha Sood, a PhD scholar with the Department of Economics and Sociology, PAU, presented her research paper titled ‘Digital Capital and Productivity in India’s Food Manufacturing Sector: Evidence of Scale-Dependent Effects’ during the Research and Mentoring Workshop in Honour of Uma Lele.

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The workshop brought together scholars and researchers representing institutions from across the world, providing a valuable platform for academic exchange, research discussions and mentoring.

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Sood’s study examines the role of digital capital in shaping productivity in India’s food manufacturing sector and explores whether these effects vary according to the scale of operation.

This work is a part of her PhD research titled “Economic Impact of Digitalisation on Agricultural Transformation in Punjab and Haryana.” She is pursuing her doctoral research under the guidance of Vinita Kanwal.

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Her preparation for the workshop was supported by Kamal Vatta, who facilitated practice sessions. Sendhil R and Laishram Priscilla provided inputs towards the development and articulation of the research.

Vice Chancellor Rishi Pal Singh, Dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities dean Kiran Bains, Director of Research AS Dhatt and department head Jitender Mohan Singh commended Sood for bringing recognition to the university at an international forum.

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