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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Agricultural engineers attend 5-day communication workshop

Ludhiana: Agricultural engineers attend 5-day communication workshop

Students encouraged to work on voice modulation, articulation, expression, body language, confidence and audience engagement

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:09 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Students and officials after a workshop at the PAU in Ludhiana.
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The alumni association, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a five-day workshop aimed at enhancing the communication and presentation skills of budding agricultural engineers.

The workshop, christened VOX 2026: Voice, Expression and Performance, was organised in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages and Culture (AJLC), PAU.

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It included interactive sessions and hands-on activities, including news reading, podcasting and role play. The sessions encouraged students to work on voice modulation, articulation, expression, body language, confidence and audience engagement.

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College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology dean Manjeet Singh, who is also chief patron of the alumni association, commended the collaborative initiative and emphasised the importance of effective communication in complementing technical competence.

He said future agri-engineers need not only sound technical knowledge but also the ability to communicate ideas clearly and confidently to farmers, industry professionals, policymakers and the society at large. He expressed hope that VOX would evolve into a regular platform, providing students with opportunities to strengthen their confidence, creativity, expression and professional presence.

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Alumni association president Preetinder Kaur said the workshop was planned as an experiential learning initiative to provide participants with a dynamic platform to explore the art of effective communication. She emphasised the vital role of communication skills in enabling young engineers to translate their technical knowledge into meaningful conversations and effective action.

The conclusion of the event celebrated the creativity, confidence and performance of the participants.

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