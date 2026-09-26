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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agricultural university celebrates 57th NSS Foundation Day

Ludhiana agricultural university celebrates 57th NSS Foundation Day

Milestone commemorates the establishment of the NSS on September 24, 1969

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:22 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Students and staff members during an event to mark NSS Foundation Day at the PAU in Ludhiana.
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The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T) celebrated the 57th NSS Foundation Day on Thursday with great enthusiasm.

The milestone commemorates the establishment of the NSS on September 24, 1969, during the birth centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi.

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The event commenced with student volunteers taking the official NSS pledge to serve society with the motto ‘Not Me, But You’, alongside a collective resolution to dedicate their time to environmental sustainability, social uplifting and community outreach.

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An awareness rally was taken out on the campus under the leadership of Director Students’ Welfare SS Soori. Volunteers marched with vibrant banners and posters, advocating for social responsibility, literacy and environmental protection.

NSS Programme Coordinator Harmeet Singh Saralch highlighted the pivotal role of the youth in driving rural development and urged engineering students to apply technical knowledge for social good.

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Programme Officer Rupinder Pal Singh outlined the core mission of the NSS and the importance of civic engagement in higher education. Programme Officer Gagandeep Kaur Nagra encouraged the volunteers to actively lead upcoming extension drives and community welfare programmes.

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