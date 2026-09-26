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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agricultural university inks pact for mobile refrigeration system

Ludhiana agricultural university inks pact for mobile refrigeration system

Pact signed by Ludhiana university with Maharashtra-based firm

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Officials of the PAU and the Maharashtra-based firm after signing the agreement in Ludhiana.
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with a Maharashtra-based firm for commercialisation of a mobile thermoelectric refrigeration system to better facilitate last-mile marketing of fruits and vegetable.

The system has been developed keeping in mind the challenges that come with the perishable nature of fruits and vegetables.

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PAU Director of Research Ajmer Singh Dhatt and a representative of Padma Agri Infrastructure Private Limited, Maharashtra, signed the agreement.

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Divulging details, Principal Scientist Gagandeep Kaur Sidhu from the Department of Processing and Food Engineering said the mobile thermoelectric refrigeration system with a storage capacity of 100 litres (approximately 40 kg produce per batch) has been engineered for field-deployable applications and can serve as an effective storage-cum-mobile refrigeration solution for farmers, fruit and vegetable vendors and small-scale stakeholders involved in fresh produce marketing.

The system is capable of maintaining a storage temperature of around 15 degrees Celsius and relative humidity of around 80 per cent. It is also suitable for all types of fruits and vegetables for temporary storage, keeping it fresh.

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Technology Marketing and IPR Cell Associate Director Khushdeep Dharni said the patented technology provides an effective supply chain solution and facilitates the marketing of fruits and vegetables. Temperature and relative humidity control play a vital role in ensuring freshness and quality of agricultural produce. The technology provides a cost-effective last-mile supply chain solution aimed at improving the quality and shelf life of fruits and vegetables, he added.

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