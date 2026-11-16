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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agricultural university inks pact to promote pectin extraction technology

Ludhiana agricultural university inks pact to promote pectin extraction technology

Pectin is produced from citrus fruits for use as an edible gelling agent, especially in jams & jellies

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Officials after the signing of an agreement at the PAU in Ludhiana.
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has entered into an agreement with a Haryana-based firm for the commercialisation of technology for pectin extraction.

Pectin is a white-to-light-brown powder produced from citrus fruits for use as an edible gelling agent, especially in jams and jellies.

The agreement has been signed between the PAU and Nidaan 24x7 Services, based at Jind in Haryana.

Director of Research Ajmer Singh Dhatt congratulated the Department of Processing and Food Engineering for the commercialisation of the technology.

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Principal scientist MS Alam said that pectin has wide applications in the manufacturing of food products like jams, jellies and preservatives due to its gelling, thickening and stabilising properties.

The technology deals with the extraction process of pectin from kinnow and mosambi waste (peel) and a pilot plant for the extraction of pectin. The plant can cater to 150 kg of fresh kinnow/mosambi peel per day for pectin production. The technology is a step towards the utilisation of waste generated as a result of the processing of kinnow and mosambi. The batch-type plant is simple to operate, requires minimal manpower and offers a profitable business opportunity for budding entrepreneurs, he added.

Technology Marketing & IPR Cell Associate Director Khushdeep Dharni said the pectin extraction technology is an effective solution for transforming agricultural waste into an income avenue. He added that PAU-developed technologies are addressing grassroots problems and encouraging startups.

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