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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana agricultural university scientist awarded for academic & research excellence

Ludhiana agricultural university scientist awarded for academic & research excellence

Indian Society for Technical Education confers award on PAU scientist

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:53 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University scientist Preetinder Kaur gets an award.
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The Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) conferred the ‘best teacher’ award for 2026 upon Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) scientist Preetinder Kaur, recognising her contributions to teaching, research and technology development.

She is posted as a principal scientist with the Department of Processing and Food Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

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The award was presented during the ISTE Section Faculty Convention held at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. The convention brought together faculty members and academicians to deliberate on technological advancements related to the theme ‘Transcending Technology with AI’ and their role in education and research.

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With over 26 years of experience in teaching, research and technology development, Preetinder Kaur has established herself as a researcher in food processing, packaging and post-harvest technology. She also undertook postdoctoral research at Michigan State University, US, in 2016. Preetinder Kaur has made significant contributions to developing innovative and sustainable solutions for enhancing the quality, safety and shelf life of agricultural produce.

Her research encompasses modified atmosphere packaging, smart and active packaging, dehydration technologies, bio-composite packaging materials from agricultural residues and improved storage systems for agricultural commodities.

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Alongside her research endeavours, Preetinder Kaur has contributed to teaching, farmer training programmes, capacity building and technology dissemination.

At the convention, she delivered a presentation on smart food systems and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled innovation in the food value chains. It highlighted the potential of AI in advancing agricultural processing, post-harvest management and packaging technologies.

Vice Chancellor HS Dhaliwal congratulated her for getting the award.

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