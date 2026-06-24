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Home / Ludhiana / AI course begins at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

AI course begins at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:52 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.
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A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on artificial intelligence (AI) and open-source tools for teaching and learning excellence kicked off on Tuesday at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

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The course is being conducted at the School of Digital Innovations for Smart Agriculture (S-DISA), College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh.

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