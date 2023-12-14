Ludhiana among 11 most accident-prone cities in country: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 13

Having already earned a dubious distinction of recording maximum road accidents and accidental casualties in the state, Ludhiana has also turned out to be among the top

11 most accident-prone cities in the country, according to a latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The biggest and largest city of the state, in terms of area and population, had recorded the eleventh highest accidental deaths in the country during 2022, the report, “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022”, has revealed.

The NCRB report, which contains comprehensive statistical information on accidental deaths and suicides in the country and related factors, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that as many as 1,316 persons had succumbed to accidents in the industrial hub of the North last year.

The mega cities, which reported higher accidental deaths than Ludhiana, included Mumbai with the country’s maximum of 8,510 accidental deaths, followed by Pune 4,821, Bengaluru 4,137, Delhi 3,571, Jaipur 2,517, Surat 2,232, Ahmedabad 2,201, Kanpur 2,198, Nagpur 2,192, and Faridabad in Haryana reported 1,438 deaths in accidents during 2022.

While Srinagar recorded the minimum of 185

accidental deaths in the country, Amritsar, the second mega city in Punjab after Ludhiana, logged 396 deaths due to accidents last year.

Chandigarh reported 287 accidental deaths, which were also over four times less than Ludhiana’s toll.

Ludhiana’s total accidental deaths included 1,139 male and 177 female, of which 413 male and 46 female were aged between 30 and 45 years, 459 male and 334 female between 45 and 60 years, and 134 male and 16 female were aged 60 years and above.

These accidental deaths included those caused in 467 road accidents, which were 2.3 per cent less than 478 mishaps logged in 2021. Ludhiana’s road accidents contributed 0.7 per cent share to the country’s 68,236 traffic accidents recorded last year.

While the country reported an increase of 19.9 per cent in road accidents from 56,894 in 2021 to 68,236 in 2022, Ludhiana’s mishap figures dipped by 2.3 per cent.

However, no railway accident was reported in Ludhiana during 2022.

The accidental deaths included 364 casualties in 467 road accidents, which had also left 174 persons injured in Ludhiana last year.

The mode of transport analysis revealed that five persons had died and two had sustained injuries while travelling in trucks, 21 deaths and five injuries were caused to SUV/car/jeep travellers, five deaths and 14 injuries to three-wheeler/auto-rickshaw travellers, 188 deaths and 112 injuries to two-wheeler riders and two deaths while travelling other motor vehicles, 19 deaths and eight injuries to cyclists, five deaths to hand-driven vehicle/ cycle-rickshaw riders, and 119 pedestrians were killed and 33 were left injured in Ludhiana during 2022.