Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 20

In what appears to be a positive sign for commuters and somewhat shedding the dubious distinction of being the road accident capital in the state, Ludhiana has become one of the five million-plus cities in the country where the number of road accidents and fatalities had decreased in 2022, a latest report by the Centre has revealed.

Ludhiana, which is the only one city from Punjab, has ranked third in the country to achieve over 4 per cent reduction in the number of road mishap deaths, the report has said.

The report, ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’, was released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Transport Research Wing), recently.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Ludhiana, which is the biggest and largest city of Punjab, in terms of area and population, had recorded 467 road accidents, which had claimed 364 lives and had left 174 persons injured in 2022. Comparatively, 478 mishaps had left 380 dead and 169 hurt in Ludhiana in 2021.

With the drop of 11 accidents and 16 lives, Ludhiana’s ranking in the country dropped from 36th to 43rd most-accident prone city while in the casualties, it’s rank improved from 14th in 2021 to 15th in 2022 but with higher injuries, Ludhiana had ranked 46th last year as compared to 47th in 2021.

When it comes to the extent of reduction of accident fatalities in the top million-plus cities in the country, Ludhiana had ranked third by reducing 16 deaths, which accounted for 4.21 per cent of 380 casualties reported in 2021.

While Chennai achieved the maximum reduction in the number of mishap casualties with a decline of 491 deaths in 2022 as compared to 2021, which accounted for 49 per cent of 998 reported in 2021, Ghaziabad had stood second with a reduction of 32 deaths in 2022, which was 8.1 per cent of 395 recorded in 2021.

Meerut and Mumbai were ranked fourth and fifth with the reduction of 16 deaths each, which accounted for 4.43 per cent and 4.13 per cent, respectively, as compared to their death toll of 361 and 387, respectively, in 2021.

District remains

‘accident capital’

However, Ludhiana district continues to be the “accident capital” of the state with the highest number of 630 deaths in a maximum of 786 road accidents reported in the district last year.

It was revealed in the recent report compiled by Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) Director Navdeep Asija, who is also Traffic Advisor for Punjab.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, said Punjab had recorded 4,578 deaths in 5,968 road accidents in 2022, which were less than 4,589 road mishap casualties reported in the state during 2021 and even 2018 when 4,740 persons had lost their lives in fatal road accidents in the border state.

“With 1.68-lakh road accident fatalities, the country has recorded a jump of 9 per cent in 2022 while Punjab has reversed the trend with fewer casualties,” he said.

He said neighbouring states such as Haryana and Rajasthan, which share similar attributes, had reported an increase of 6.7 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, in road accident fatalities last year as compared to 2021.

Rai divulged that a significant 26 per cent of the total road accident fatalities in the state last year had occurred during evening hours between 6 pm and 9 pm, which highlights the critical need for attention.

Dr Asija said: “By employing a data-driven approach and a scientific methodology with minimal resources, we have not only managed to reverse the trend but are also poised to set new standards for the entire country.”

