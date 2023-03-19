Ludhiana: Annual day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Staff and students of ABC Magical World School, Ludhiana, celebrated their annual day recently. The theme for the function was “Old age home, mobile mania and good touch-bad touch”. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by dignitaries. This was followed by a Gurbani shabad and mool mantra recitation by students. The pupils also participated in various cultural events.

Students excel in university exams

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College excelled in the results of Panjab University (PU) BCom V semester examinations. “Sukhman Preet Kaur bagged seventh position in PU and first in the college by securing 88.16 per cent marks, Babika Jain stood 13th in PU and second in the college by securing 87 per cent marks, Prachi Kapoor secured 17th position in PU and third in the college by securing 86.33 per cent marks, whereas Reema Kumari bagged 19th position in PU and fourth in the college by securing 86 per cent marks,” college principal Sandeep Kumar said.

Session on improving school edu

An interactive session on “Making our schools globally competitive” was hosted by BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School. The guest speaker on the occasion was A Senthil Kumaran. School authorities said 30 school principals participated in the event. The session was inaugurated with a welcome address by school principal Anuja Kaushal. She asserted on devising innovative ways to engage with students to lead to authentic learning experiences by connecting them with others around the world.

NGO holds Programme at school

DC Surabhi Malik during a programme at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Sahnewal. Tribune photo

Sahnewal: “Society for action in community health” (SACH), an NGO, organised a programme at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Sahnewal. The NGO members said SACH has covered 21 schools in the district and facilitated the upgrading of existing infrastructure such as repairing of toilets, sheds, and floors. They said their team has provided smart digital boards at 10 government schools. Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian and DC Surabhi Malik were also present during the event.

Workshop on improving soft skills

Ludhiana: The English Department of Government College for Girls conducted a two-day workshop titled “An interactive workshop on English communications skills” on the college premises for the students of ‘Elective and functional English’ under the scheme of career counselling in the government colleges of the state. Gurjinder Kaur, vice-principal and head, Department of English, highlighted on the purpose of organising the workshop and said the idea was to underscore the importance of communications skills in personal and professional life. Nishi Arora, assistant professor, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, was the resource person for the session.

Seminar on ‘Modern Hindi poetry’

A one-day seminar was organised on Saturday by the Post Graduate Hindi Department and Research Centre of Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) Government College, Ludhiana. Organised in three sessions, the central theme of the seminar was “Modern Hindi poetry: Background, trends and relevance”. Dr Rajendra Singh Toki, retired professor, Hindi, AS College, Khanna, was the main speaker at the seminar. College principal Prof Tanveer Likhari welcomed the speaker. He said the seminar’s experts had been the students of MA Hindi from 1976 to 1978 at the same college.