Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana AQI rises to 178 with spike in stubble fires

Ludhiana AQI rises to 178 with spike in stubble fires

176 farm fire cases reported from dist

Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:16 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Stubble burning in a field in Yamunanagar. File photo
Despite strict action being taken against farmers for burning stubble in their fields, a key reason for rising pollution, incidents of farm fires continue unabated across the state. Till November 11, a total of 176 farm fire cases were reported from Ludhiana district. As many as 16 fresh incidents were recorded yesterday, following which the air quality index (AQI) level also shot up. According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Ludhiana’s average AQI yesterday stood at 178.

Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain told The Tribune that all reported farm fire incidents were being dealt with strictly. “First of all, we put the land where stubble burning takes place under the red-entry zone, which means its sale or purchase cannot be carried out smoothly. Secondly, challans are issued to farmers or landowners in such cases, and finally, FIRs are registered against violators. Our teams are regularly visiting villages and various areas to ensure that farmers do not burn stubble. The team includes patwaris, sarpanches, SHOs, lambardars, etc., who remain on toes throughout the peak stubble-burning season,” Jain said.

Nodal officer for farm fires Amritpal Singh said that since September 15, 176 farm fire incidents had been recorded in Ludhiana district, compared to 171 in 2024 and 1,112 in 2023.

Experts maintain that the AQI levels fluctuate throughout the day and night. “More farm fires take place after sunset as there are fewer chances of mobile teams visiting the villages. The authorities often detect such incidents only through satellite images. During late night and early morning, AQI levels rise,” said Gurpreet Singh, who monitors the state’s AQI from Patiala.

Meanwhile, asthmatic patients and those suffering from respiratory problems said this was the worst time of the year for them as they experienced severe breathlessness for nearly a month.

