Ludhiana areas witness mild rainfall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

A few areas in the city, near the Central Jail, Guru Ram Dass Nagar and Focal Point, witnessed mild rain and drizzling on Monday.

Weather experts have issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, etc but predicted safer weather for the district.

A weather expert from Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Dr KK Gill, has warned of a ‘yellow’ alert for three days (starting from today) in a few districts of the state. He said that normal to heavy rainfall was likely in these places, but Ludhiana district was likely to be safer.

He said that a few areas may witness sporadic rain. He added that while mild or normal rain was not likely to cause major losses to farmers, heavy rainfall may damage the crops.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are hovering around 25°C and 33°C, respectively.

A city resident, Dinesh, said that it was raining when he left his house at Guru Ram Dass Nagar, but there was no sign of precipitation when he reached near Tajpur Road.

Residents of BRS Nagar, South City, Civil Lines, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar and Field Ganj maintained that the weather remained dry throughout the day.

“There is still a lot of humidity in the air that makes one feel suffocated. I am just 32 years old, yet I felt palpitations and breathlessness when I recently climbed stairs to the first floor to visit someone. Many of my clients regularly complain of palpitations because of the rising humidity levels,” said Anita, a freelance beautician.

People feel suffocated There is still a lot of humidity in the air that makes one feel suffocated. Many of my clients regularly complain of palpitations because of the rising humidity levels. — Anita, a freelance beautician

#Gurdaspur #Hoshiarpur #Ropar