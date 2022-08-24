Ludhiana: Army havildar dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An Army havildar died by suicide by hanging himself from the girder at a store in Dholewal Military Camp, here, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Budhdev Banerjee, a native of West Bengal. ASI Kapil Kumar of Police Division 6 said reason behind the suicide was unclear and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were initiated by the police. Banerjee is survived by wife and two children. The deceased was scheduled to retire in three months. TNS

Rape: Bail pleas of two rejected

Ludhiana: The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Shiv Mohan Garg, has dismissed the bail pleas of Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur in a rape case of a 44-year-old woman. Dismissing the bail pleas, the court held that there were serious allegations against them. Hence, they were not entitled for the concession of bail. The duo had surrendered before a local court on July 11, 2022. An FIR was registered against them along with Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains following the orders of a local court in July 2021. The charge sheet has already been filed against them before a local court in December 2021. TNS

Woman found dead at hotel

Ludhiana: A 45-year-old woman, Firdosh, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at ‘ABC’ hotel on Brown Road on Tuesday night. As per the police, she had taken a room along with a man, Preet, in the hotel three days ago. The man had allegedly left the hotel on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, hotel staff saw the woman hanging from a ceiling fan. Later, the hotel owner informed the police. ACP Ramandeep Bhullar said the woman was a native of Saharanpur and was married to a man in the city. After she developed differences with her husband, she started staying separately at Dharampura. "We have informed her family at Saharanpur. Efforts are on to trace the man who had checked in with the woman,” the ACP said.