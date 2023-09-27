Ludhiana: Arya College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: World Environment Health Day was celebrated on the college campus of Arya College under the joint aegis of NCC unit and Red Ribbon Club. In the programme, Jasbir Singh head constable and Pankaj Kumar, a security officer, were present. Jasbir Singh shared information with the students related to environmental health and cybercrime. Pankaj Kumar informed the students about the rules of road safety. College Principal Sukshlam Ahluwalia inspired the students to actively participate in such activities and asked them to spread awareness in the society about the ill-effects of using plastic.

Police DAV Public School

A special assembly on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi commenced with a melodious invocation, the Ganesh Vandana by the children of Police DAV Public School in the corridors. Drum beats and bells clanged vigorously to Ganpati Bappa Morya shouts. The glory of Lord Ganesha was narrated with animation to the LKG students as a classroom activity.

Guru Nanak Public School

Robo race was organised by Whiz Robo for the classes III to VIII of Robotics Club students at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town. The cars were operated through mobile phones with the application of AI. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill encouraged the participants and asked them to take part in such type of activities. She told about the importance of AI which is helpful in our day to day life.

RS Model senior secondary school

In order to celebrate the series of 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, Arya Kumar/Kumari Sabha of RS Model Senior Secondary School organised poem recitation and collage making competitions in which students of Class VI to IX participated actively in two categories — first category (Class VI & VII) and second category (Class VIII & IX). The students came up with different poems on the topics Rakshabandhan, Janmashtmi, Independence and Sawan month, and recited them with great fondness and zeal.

CT University

The School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at CT University celebrated World Pharmacist Day with fervour. The event witnessed a multitude of competitions and cultural performances, making it a memorable day for all. Students showcased their skill through different activities. In rangoli competition, Kamaljeet Kaur, Gurjeet Kaur, Komal Preet Kaur, and Shivam clinched top spot, followed by Palak, Rolly, Smriti, and Mohd Farooq in the second position, and Harshin, Harman, and Harjot securing the third position. The quiz competition saw Team Elsevier Quiz emerging as the champions, with Team Willy taking the second spot, and Team Taylor and Francis securing the third position.

#Environment