Ludhiana: Arya College

Ludhiana: The Arya College Teachers Union is continuing its protest against the college administration. The protesting teachers, who have been protesting against the managing committee, held a rally on the college campus at the call of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU). The PCCTU also supported the strike and also decired the “anti-teacher policies of the college management”. The protestors said that the Arya College administration is not paying attention to the demands of the teachers, who have been seeking the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission notification issued by the Punjab Government, the release of the withheld salary of Prof PS Bhogal, due promotions of teachers, and reforms in local administration, among others. The president of the Arya College Teachers’ Union, PS Bhogal, said that the indifference of the college administration to the teachers’ demands is “very shameful”. He said the teachers were forced to resort to a strike after their written demands to the authorities concerned have been ignored for several months.
Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women
The Internal Quality Assurance Cell and the Women Development Cell of the Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women (Model Town, Ludhiana) organised a talk on ‘Self Breast Awareness and Examination’. Dr Vidhu Modgil was the resource person for the session. During an interactive session, students were made aware of the methods for breast check-up. Dr Modgil explained the physical changes, symptoms, myths, and possibilities related to breast health. She advised the students to share this information with wome in their family. Principal Maneeta Kahlon encouraged the efforts of the Women Development Cell and thanked the resource person.
