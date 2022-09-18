Ludhiana ASI, 'aide' nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Keeping in view the zero tolerance policy against corruption adopted by the Punjab Government, the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign has arrested Karamjit Singh Kamma red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on behalf of ASI Harpreet Singh, posted at the anti-theft police station, PSPCL, Ludhiana.

The VB said both suspects have been arrested on the complaint of Tarlochan Singh, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib.

A VB spokesperson said the complainant had approached the bureau and alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 to settle his domestic power theft case but later, the deal was struck at Rs 5,000.

A case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station Flying Squad-1, Punjab, in Mohali.