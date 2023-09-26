Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested ASI Sukhdev Singh, posted at the women cell, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4,000.

A spokesperson for the VB said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of Abhishekh Sharma of New Shimlapuri.

He said the complainant had approached the VB, Ludhiana range, and said he was doing a private job and had a matrimonial dispute with his wife. A complaint in this regard was pending with ASI Sukhdev.

The complainant alleged that the ASI had already taken Rs 7,000 in instalments from him and demanded Rs 50,000 more by threatening him to register a case against his family members.

He alleged that a deal had been struck in which the policeman had agreed to take a total of Rs 14,000 more bribe, of which he would take Rs 4,000 for himself and Rs 10,000 for the in-charge of the women cell, Ludhiana.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau