Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 10

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself dead at the ‘malkhana’ of the Sarabha Nagar police station here in the wee hours of Thursday.

He allegedly shot himself in the head with an official weapon.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said ASI Manohar Lal was under depression which seemed to have led to him taking the extreme step.

The ASI was earlier posted at the Sarabha Nagar police station and was recently transferred to the Police Lines.

He was yet to hand over the charge of the ‘malkhana' (where case properties are kept) at the Sarabha Nagar police station and held its temporary charge.

He went to the 'malkhana' at around 2am and allegedly shot himself dead with the official weapon.

Sharma said a probe had been started.