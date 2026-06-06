Ludhiana athlete Harpal clinches gold in triple jump

District athlete Harpal Singh Mann clinched the gold medal in the men’s triple jump with an effort of 14.87m on the second and final day of the 101st Punjab State Senior Athletics Championship.

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The athletics meet came to a close on Friday at the Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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Nawanshahr’s Simran clinched the women’s long jump title with a leap of 5.68m.

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Athletes from across the state showcased remarkable talent, determination and competitive spirit, signalling encouraging signs for the state’s prospects in upcoming national competitions.

In the men’s 21km race walk, Arshpreet Singh from Faridkot emerged victorious with timing of 1:31:40:77. Barnala’s Amanjot Singh and Faridkot’s Dheer Goyal clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

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In women’s javelin throw, it was a close contest as Saroj Devi from Jalandhar clinched the gold medal with a throw of 46.35m. Sangrur’s Versha came agonisingly close but had to settle for the silver with a throw of 46.1m. Manpreet Kaur from Bathinda secured the bronze medal with a 43.22m throw.

On the track, Lovepreet Singh from Jalandhar sprinted to victory in the men’s 200m final, crossing the finish line in 21.65 seconds. Harmanpreet Singh from Punjab Armed Police (PAF) and Anif from Sangrur stood second and third, respectively.

The women’s 200m title went to Sony Kaur from Hoshiarpur as she clocked 24.73 seconds. Dhubhneet Kaur from Bathinda and Jasmeen Kaur from Patiala were the two others on the podium.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Sangrur’s Hardeep Kumar delivered one of the finest performances of the day, winning gold in 51.98 seconds. Nikhil Bhardwaj (Mohali) and Jashanjot Singh (Patiala) finished at second and third place, respectively.

Another notable performance came in the women’s 400m hurdles as Gurdeep Kaur from Sangrur stormed to the finish line in 1:00.73 minutes. In distance events (men), Sahil Sagar from Sangrur won the 5,000m race in 14:46.79. Rajbinder Kaur from Tarn Taran won the women’s 5,000m event.