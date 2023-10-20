Ludhiana: Avoid encroachments or face action, traders told

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 19

After a report, ‘Traffic chaos rules markets as festive season sets in’, was published in these columns on October 18, the city traffic police on Wednesday made special announcement in the Chaura Bazaar and old city markets regarding encroachments in markets.

They gave a clear message to shopkeepers and roadside vendors to avoid encroachments on roads.

“Shopkeepers must notice that traders will not keep their goods outside shops. They should keep goods inside their shops and must avoid setting up of temporary shops outside their outlets by setting up stalls. Even roadside vendors should also avoid setting up their vends on roads to avoid traffic bottlenecks,” a traffic policeman said while making announcement in old city markets.

ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma told The Tribune on Thursday that the traffic police had been taking effective measures to ensure that residents did not face any traffic bottlenecks in the ongoing festive season. Traffic police personnel had been deployed in busy markets to clear traffic hurdles but cooperation of shopkeepers and city residents was also expected on the same.

“We have also started making announcements in markets to aware shopkeepers and to ask them to avoid encroachments on roads. The traffic police is also coordinating with the Municipal Corporation to check the encroachments and action will be taken against violators. Interactions with representatives of market associations will also help resolve the issue,” Verma said.

The ADCP said the police did not want to disturb business of any shopkeeper in the festive season but required measures would be taken to ensure that no chock-a-block occur anywhere in the city.