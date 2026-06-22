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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: ‘Aware citizens best defence against malaria’

Ludhiana: ‘Aware citizens best defence against malaria’

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:46 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Reinforcing the message that informed communities are the strongest defence against malaria, the Health Department organised an awareness camp at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Dashmesh Nagar here.

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The camp was part of the ongoing anti-malaria month activities. The initiative was focussed on equipping citizens with essential knowledge on causes, symptoms and preventive practices for malaria, and the importance of timely treatment.

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During the session, experts highlighted the crucial role of information, education and communication (IEC) activities in changing community behaviour and reducing the burden of vector-borne diseases. Health officials said awareness was not merely about disseminating information, but about empowering individuals and families to adopt preventive practices and become active participants in disease control.

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Participants were informed that malaria is caused by the bite of an infected female anopheles mosquito. Common symptoms include fever with chills, headache, excessive sweating, body aches, nausea and fatigue. Citizens were advised not to ignore warning signs, and seek immediate medical consultation and testing at the nearest health facility. The camp emphasised practical preventive measures, including preventing water stagnation in and around homes, regularly cleaning water containers, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, using nets and repellents and wearing protective clothing.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said IEC interventions played a transformational role in malaria prevention by bridging the gap between knowledge and action.

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“Malaria is preventable and treatable, but success depends on community awareness and participation. Through consistent IEC activities, we can encourage people to recognise symptoms early, adopt preventive behaviour and cooperate with health teams during surveillance and anti-larva operations. Every informed citizen becomes an ambassador in our mission to eliminate malaria,” she said.

Dr Kaur appealed to the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, report any suspected malaria symptoms without delay and support the Health Department’s efforts to create malaria-free communities.

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