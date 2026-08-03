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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Banned items found inside jail, man booked

Ludhiana: Banned items found inside jail, man booked

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:50 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Staff of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, found two suspicious packages containing tobacco, mobile phones and other items. The packages were thrown inside the prisons by a man.

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The Ludhiana police registered an FIR against the suspect under the NDPS and Prison Acts.

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As per the FIR, the action was taken on the basis of a complaint given by Sukhpal Singh, Assistant Superintendent of the Central Jail.

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In a statement to the police, he stated that on the night of July 27 and 28, while conducting a routine patrol of the prison premises, security personnel found two suspicious packages thrown from across the prison wall. When the staff opened the packets, they found several items which were prohibited inside the jail.

In the first packet, two keypad mobiles, two data cables and 15 tobacco pouches were found while from the second one, 45 narcotic pipes, which were used for drug abuse, were recovered.

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Initial probe revealed that the packets were thrown inside the prison from outside by a city resident, Fauji.

The police said a raid was being conducted to nab the suspect.

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