Ludhiana-Barnala tie abandoned due to rain

The fourth and last league match of group D between Ludhiana and Barnala in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. The match was to be played on Wednesday at the Trident ground in Barnala.

Ludhiana had a tough run in the tournament, culminating in an unceremonious exit. They finished at the bottom of points table with just four points from four matches (two defeats and two draws). Patiala and Barnala secured 10 points each to advance into the knock-out stage.