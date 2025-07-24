DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana-Barnala tie abandoned due to rain

Ludhiana-Barnala tie abandoned due to rain

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:02 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The fourth and last league match of group D between Ludhiana and Barnala in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. The match was to be played on Wednesday at the Trident ground in Barnala.

Advertisement

Ludhiana had a tough run in the tournament, culminating in an unceremonious exit. They finished at the bottom of points table with just four points from four matches (two defeats and two draws). Patiala and Barnala secured 10 points each to advance into the knock-out stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts