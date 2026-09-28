Ludhiana baseball players urge PU authorities to reschedule inter-college tournament

A group of baseball players from the state has urged the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, to reschedule the inter-college baseball and softball championships for men and women slated for October 2 to October 4.

The demand comes as the dates clash with the district-level competitions of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, being held from September 28 to October 5 across the state. The players said the clash could force several players to choose between representing their colleges and participating in the state government’s sports programme.

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In a representation dated September 23, Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, Ludhiana, principal Rakhi Malhotra requested the PU authorities to reschedule the inter-college tournaments to January or February 2027.

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The players pointed out that the district-level competitions would be followed by state-level selection camps for men and women from October 6 to October 9, and the state-level competitions are scheduled from October 10 to October 15.

“The simultaneous scheduling of the two events is creating a difficult situation for baseball players who want to participate in both the competitions. They should not be forced to sacrifice one opportunity for another,” the representation said.

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The players maintained that participation in both events was important for them to gain competitive exposure and establish themselves at higher levels. The scheduling conflict, they said, could affect not only their participation but also their preparation and performance.

They also pointed out that the All-India Inter-University Baseball Championship for women is scheduled for March 2027 and the men’s event is slated for February 2027, leaving sufficient time for the PU inter-college competitions to be rescheduled.

The players said such a move would be in the larger interest of the sport and provide athletes an opportunity to represent their institutions without missing out on the state government’s flagship sports programmes.