Ludhiana-based Ayurveda specialist calls on peers to promote ancient medicine practice

As the country celebrated the 11th Ayurveda day on Wednesday, senior Ayurveda physician Dr R Vatsyayan called upon his peers and the new generation of specialists to promote the ancient Indian medicine system and make it more public-friendly.

It was the second year when the Ayurveda day was marked on a fixed day—on the equilux when day and night are at a perfect balance of 12 hours each.

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Philosophically, it relates to the Ayurvedic dictum of adopting harmony and balance in daily life—involving proper diet, right conduct and positive thinking.

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Congratulating the public and the Ayurveda community, Dr Vatsyayan, who is also a guru at the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, said this year’s theme—Ayurveda for a healthier tomorrow—emphasises the importance of making health and wellness a priority in today’s fast-paced world.

He said the time has come when awareness regarding preventive health care and sustainable living should be increasing. By connecting traditional wisdom with contemporary health needs, Ayurveda can play a significant role in shaping a healthier future for everyone, he said.

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According to Dr Vatsyayan, Ayurveda day is not merely a day of observing rituals, it is also an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the priceless chapter of the Indian heritage.