Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana-based EdTech platform’s AI systems revolutionise student assessment

Ludhiana-based EdTech platform’s AI systems revolutionise student assessment

TCY has introduced technology‑integrated books, where physical learning material is connected to digital intelligence

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The system continuously tracks performance patterns to identify weak areas and suggest targeted practice.
Ludhiana‑based EdTech platform TCYonline.com’s AI‑driven learning systems are used by more than 2,000 coaching and training centres across 26 countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and South Asia.

The AI systems developed in Ludhiana have transformed everyday classroom realities. Instead of focusing only on marks, the technology analyses spoken and written responses and explains why marks were deducted. It highlights gaps in grammar, vocabulary, structure, and idea development, helping students practise with direction and enabling teachers to plan lessons based on evidence rather than assumption, said a press release.

A widely used tool within this ecosystem is a virtual AI assistant, available to students at all times. The assistant allows learners to dive deeper into their answers, understand examiner expectations, and resolve doubts immediately after a test.

Another significant innovation is handwriting assessment technology, which lets students upload handwritten answer sheets and receive detailed feedback within seconds.

TCY has also introduced technology‑integrated books, where physical learning material is connected to digital intelligence.

The benefits of this AI‑led approach extend beyond students. Teachers also receive automated insights that reduce manual evaluation work, and class‑level reports highlight common problem areas, allowing for faster academic intervention.

