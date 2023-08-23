Ludhiana: Basketball tourney at BCM, Chandigarh Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: As many as 50 teams took part in the PSEB Zonal Basketball Tournament for Boys under the U14, U17 and U19 categories. The tournament was organised at BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road.

School Principal DP Guleria and Manager Prem Kumar inaugurated the tournament. Kundan Vidya Mandir won in the U14 section while Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School and International Public School secured second and third positions, respectively.

Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School emerged champions in the boys U17 category. The host school finished at the second spot while DAV Public School secured the third position. In the U19 group, Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, SAN Jain Model Senior Secondary School and Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School stood first, second and third, respectively.

Documentary contest at BCM, Dugri

The BCM school at Dugri organised an inter-school documentary competition on the theme ‘Dr Brij Mohan Lall Munjal – Hero Forever’. The competition invited students from sister institutions to create documentaries on the life and journey of Dr Brij Mohan Lal Munjal, the founder of Hero Group.

Suresh Kant Munjal spoke about the pivotal role of Brij Mohan’s role in transforming various industries and nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation. The event was presided over by Ashim Nagpal, Director, Haveli Ram Bansi Lal.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School hosted the LSSC Inter-School Radio Jockey Competition for students of Class IX to Class XII. The event gave them an opportunity to hone their oratory skills. As many as 60 students from various CBSE schools participated in the competition. Amandeep Kaur Sidhu, a Lecturer in Khalsa College for Women at Sidhwan Khurd and Shivani Parashar, an Assistant Professor at the Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, were the judges.

The participants presented the show on themes like the academic airwaves, culture clash chronicles, vision for a better future, social issues, sustainability and innovative ideas that shape our world. The performances highlighted the art of storytelling, dramatic readings, interview format, movie and music reviews and discussions on the latest trends in pop culture.

Teej celebrated at BCM school

Students and faculty members of BCM school celebrated the festival of Teej with great zeal. Principals of various playschools were also invited to the festivities. During the celebrations, the students performed cultural dance forms while the mothers participated in a ramp walk. School Manager Dr Prem Kumar, appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers. Principal JP Singh motivated the students to embrace their culture and tradition.

Dayanand Medical College & Hospital

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised an oration for the students on the college campus on Tuesday. Kaustubh Sharma, Inspector General Police, Ludhiana Range, delivered the oration on 'Public Health Model on Preventing Substance Abuse'. The event was organised in continuation of the 'Buddy Program' being run by the state government.

Sharma described the effects that different types of drugs can have on an individual’s brain. He talked about government’s efforts to tackle the menace of drug abuse. While highlighting the role of individuals in exercising their judgment, he added that community participation could have far reaching results.

College Principal Dr Sandeep Puri sensitised the students about the harms that drugs can bring to the life of the abuser and their family. He also encouraged the students to speak up if they saw their peers spiralling into the path of drug addiction.

Spring Dale Public School

Students of Spring Dale Public School won second prize in the CBSE Hub of Learning Humorous Comic Poetry Competition in Hindi. A total of 16 students from eight CBSE schools participated in the competition held at BVM School, Chandigarh Road. /OC