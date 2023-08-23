 Ludhiana: Basketball tourney at BCM, Chandigarh Road : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana: Basketball tourney at BCM, Chandigarh Road
Campus notes

Ludhiana: Basketball tourney at BCM, Chandigarh Road

Ludhiana: Basketball tourney at BCM, Chandigarh Road

Players during a match in the PSEB Zonal Basketball Tournament at BCM School, Chandigarh Road.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: As many as 50 teams took part in the PSEB Zonal Basketball Tournament for Boys under the U14, U17 and U19 categories. The tournament was organised at BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road.

School Principal DP Guleria and Manager Prem Kumar inaugurated the tournament. Kundan Vidya Mandir won in the U14 section while Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School and International Public School secured second and third positions, respectively.

Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School emerged champions in the boys U17 category. The host school finished at the second spot while DAV Public School secured the third position. In the U19 group, Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, SAN Jain Model Senior Secondary School and Government Senior Secondary (Multipurpose) School stood first, second and third, respectively.

Documentary contest at BCM, Dugri

The BCM school at Dugri organised an inter-school documentary competition on the theme ‘Dr Brij Mohan Lall Munjal – Hero Forever’. The competition invited students from sister institutions to create documentaries on the life and journey of Dr Brij Mohan Lal Munjal, the founder of Hero Group.

Suresh Kant Munjal spoke about the pivotal role of Brij Mohan’s role in transforming various industries and nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation. The event was presided over by Ashim Nagpal, Director, Haveli Ram Bansi Lal.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School hosted the LSSC Inter-School Radio Jockey Competition for students of Class IX to Class XII. The event gave them an opportunity to hone their oratory skills. As many as 60 students from various CBSE schools participated in the competition. Amandeep Kaur Sidhu, a Lecturer in Khalsa College for Women at Sidhwan Khurd and Shivani Parashar, an Assistant Professor at the Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, were the judges.

The participants presented the show on themes like the academic airwaves, culture clash chronicles, vision for a better future, social issues, sustainability and innovative ideas that shape our world. The performances highlighted the art of storytelling, dramatic readings, interview format, movie and music reviews and discussions on the latest trends in pop culture.

Teej celebrated at BCM school

Students and faculty members of BCM school celebrated the festival of Teej with great zeal. Principals of various playschools were also invited to the festivities. During the celebrations, the students performed cultural dance forms while the mothers participated in a ramp walk. School Manager Dr Prem Kumar, appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers. Principal JP Singh motivated the students to embrace their culture and tradition.

Dayanand Medical College & Hospital

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised an oration for the students on the college campus on Tuesday. Kaustubh Sharma, Inspector General Police, Ludhiana Range, delivered the oration on 'Public Health Model on Preventing Substance Abuse'. The event was organised in continuation of the 'Buddy Program' being run by the state government.

Sharma described the effects that different types of drugs can have on an individual’s brain. He talked about government’s efforts to tackle the menace of drug abuse. While highlighting the role of individuals in exercising their judgment, he added that community participation could have far reaching results.

College Principal Dr Sandeep Puri sensitised the students about the harms that drugs can bring to the life of the abuser and their family. He also encouraged the students to speak up if they saw their peers spiralling into the path of drug addiction.

Spring Dale Public School

Students of Spring Dale Public School won second prize in the CBSE Hub of Learning Humorous Comic Poetry Competition in Hindi. A total of 16 students from eight CBSE schools participated in the competition held at BVM School, Chandigarh Road. /OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Delhi

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

10
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor